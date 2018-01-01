May trial scheduled for Iowa man accused of killing hunter

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A May trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing a hunter in south-central Iowa.

Court records say 27-year-old Ethan Davis entered a written plea of not guilty Monday to a charge of first-degree murder. His trial is set to begin May 1.

Davis is charged with killing 31-year-old Curtis Ross, of Cedar Falls, whose body was found Dec. 2 in a remote area of Appanoose County. An autopsy report says Ross suffered several stabbing and gunshot wounds.

Officials say fingerprints on bullet casings discovered near Ross' body led investigators to Davis. Investigators also say Davis' fingerprints were found on a rifle that was hidden under farm equipment at Davis' property about 3½ miles (6 kilometers) northeast of Promise City.