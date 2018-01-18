Mass shooting predictions by state study

MASON CITY, Iowa – According to a report from Safe On The Scene, there were a total of 345 mass shootings that took place in 2017. Now information has been gathered to find out just how safe your state can be.

The report says the state of Iowa is on track to report nearly 11 percent less violent crimes per 100,000 people by 2030 and 100 percent less hate crimes.

The projections are determined based on crime rates and FBI-data.

But one thing is for sure, as a society we are learning how to prevent and be prepared for these terrible events.

Paul St. Martin, who is a campus life director for Youth for Christ in Mason City, says he sees firsthand how local schools have taken security measures due to these tragic events.

“I get the opportunity in my role to go to both Lincoln intermediate and John Adams every week, and I get to see firsthand those security measures that they have in place just with people entering the building,” he said.

The state of Minnesota is projected to see a 28 percent decrease in violent crimes in 2030.