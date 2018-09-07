Mason City's 25th annual Civil War Battle and Encampment underway

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you hear the sound of gunfire this weekend in Mason City, don't be alarmed.

The 25th annual Civil War Battle and Encampment is taking place until Sunday afternoon in East Park.

Students from John Adams Middle School and Newman Catholic got a sneak peek at what the event will feature, which includes infantry and artillery drills, an auction, a Military Dress Ball, and of course, a reenactment of the Battle of Pleasant Hill, Louisiana, among others.

Seth Mangas is a sergeant with the 3rd Regiment Iowa Volunteer Cavalry, and says that it's important to learn about history and keep it alive.

"'We made those mistakes in the past', and they improve on that, or they say, 'hey, that was actually a good improvement, let's keep it going.' History is a necessity in life."

For those who may want to join in a reenactment, Mangas says it's not exactly cheap to get all the equipment needed.

"Cavalry is probably your most expensive, because you gotta buy all your horse gear, plus the horse, your trailer and all your gear to go with it. It's not like where you show up and they say, 'here's your gear for the weekend."

The event resumes Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m., with the first battle reenactment will be held at 2:30 p.m. The reenactment goes until Sunday afternoon.