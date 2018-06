Mason City woman sentenced for meth in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman charged with three counts of drug possession pleads guilty to one.

Bridget Antonia Fleming, 33 of Mason City, was arrested on April 3 in Worth County. A state trooper says she was pulled over for having a brake light out and was discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, acetaminophen, hydrocodone, and a counterfeit $100 bill.

Fleming pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense and was given seven days in jail, with credit for time served, and her driver’s license was suspended for 180 days.