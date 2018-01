MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of pointing a gun at two people is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

A charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon was filed against 34-year-old Aerial Jeanne Miller of Mason City after what authorities described as a “road rage” incident on January 5. Mason City police say Miller waved a 9 millimeter pistol at two people in the 00 block of South Taft Avenue.

No trial date has been set.