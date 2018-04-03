Mason City woman initially claimed bag containing drugs belonged to 10-year-old daughter

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman facing a felony drug charge initially told authorities that a bag containing drugs belonged to her 10-year-old daughter.

Amber Movick, of Mason City, was a passenger in her own vehicle that was pulled over Saturday night in the 200 block of 1st St SW.

Authorities say Movick, who said she lives out of the car, was found with a marijuana pipe and that a large meth pipe was in the bag.

Authorities say Movick claimed the bag was her daughter’s so it wouldn’t be searched. There were also studs for tongue piercing found in the bag that was found at Movick’s feet.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said there were at least five grams of meth in the bag, marijuana and numerous pipes.

Movick is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (a felony), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.