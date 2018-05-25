Mason City woman gets probation for drug crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested with drugs in a hotel lobby is sentenced.

Kristin Traci Adams, 30 of Mason City, was arrested on November 17, 2017. Mason City police say she was found sleeping in the lobby of the Days Inn with two baggies of methamphetamine in her possession.

Adams pleaded guilty to a drug tax stamp violation and has now been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation.