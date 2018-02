MASON CITY, Iowa – A convenience store manager is being accused of embezzlement.

Scroll for more content...

54-year-old Melissa Joy Gott of Mason City is charged with 1st degree theft. Authorities say that between January 3 and January 14, Gott stole $32,411.56 in bank deposits from the Yesway store at 1303 4th Street SW in Mason City.

She was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Wednesday morning and is being held on $10,000 bond.