Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card

Authorities say she charged thousands of dollars on it.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for charging thousands of dollars on her mother’s credit card.

Marissa Castine Nichols, 32 of Mason City, is facing one count of unauthorized use of a credit card. Authorities say she took the card from a box under her mother’s bed and rang up more than $3,400 in purchases at several local and out-of-state businesses.

Court records say the illegal purchases began on June 30 and continued until the card was cancelled on July 23.

Nichols was arrested Monday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events