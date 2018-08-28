Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for charging thousands of dollars on her mother’s credit card.

Marissa Castine Nichols, 32 of Mason City, is facing one count of unauthorized use of a credit card. Authorities say she took the card from a box under her mother’s bed and rang up more than $3,400 in purchases at several local and out-of-state businesses.

Court records say the illegal purchases began on June 30 and continued until the card was cancelled on July 23.

Nichols was arrested Monday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.