It's a showcase day for the Mason City basketball program.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to to take on Creighton in a first round matchup, Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The game features two former Mohawks, Makenzie Meyer (Iowa) and Myah Mellman (Creighton).

NCAA first round games:

(6) Iowa vs. (11) Creighton

(7) Green Bay vs. (10) Minnesota

(13) Drake vs. (4) Texas A&M