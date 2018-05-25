Mason City semi driver involved in Minnesota accident

Scroll for more content...
Eugene Casteron, 75, was driving a semi when the Minnesota State Patrol said he fell asleep, ran off the road and struck the metal bridge guard rail before hitting the concrete bridge guard rail.
Casteron suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a health care facility.
The accident, which happened at I-35 northbound at Highway 19, was reported at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday and blocked the left lane of Interstate-35.
