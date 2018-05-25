Mason City semi driver involved in Minnesota accident

Scroll for more content...

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A Mason City semi driver was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning.Eugene Casteron, 75, was driving a semi when the Minnesota State Patrol said he fell asleep, ran off the road and struck the metal bridge guard rail before hitting the concrete bridge guard rail.Casteron suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a health care facility.The accident, which happened at I-35 northbound at Highway 19, was reported at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday and blocked the left lane of Interstate-35.