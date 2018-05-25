Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Mason City school remembers a young student lost to cancer

Bench dedicated in memory of Elliot Burgos.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A young life lost to cancer will be remembered at a North Iowa school.

Scroll for more content...

Harding Elementary in Mason City has dedicated a bench to the memory of Elliot Burgos, a nine year old boy who died of brain cancer in January. Elliot was a student at Harding when he was diagnosed.

The dedication ceremony took place Friday morning.

For previous stories about Elliot Burgos, click here, here, and here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events