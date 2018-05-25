Mason City school remembers a young student lost to cancer

MASON CITY, Iowa – A young life lost to cancer will be remembered at a North Iowa school.

Harding Elementary in Mason City has dedicated a bench to the memory of Elliot Burgos, a nine year old boy who died of brain cancer in January. Elliot was a student at Harding when he was diagnosed.

The dedication ceremony took place Friday morning.

