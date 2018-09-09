Clear

Mason City road closure to start Monday

Crews replacing a water main and fire hydrant.

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 9:51 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 800 block of South Van Buren Avenue will be closed to traffic on Monday, weather permitting.

The Mason City Utility Crew is replacing a water main and a fire hydrant and the road is expected to remain closed for about one week.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

