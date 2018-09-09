Mason City road closure to start Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 800 block of South Van Buren Avenue will be closed to traffic on Monday, weather permitting.
The Mason City Utility Crew is replacing a water main and a fire hydrant and the road is expected to remain closed for about one week.
Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
