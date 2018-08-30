Mason City receives Healthy Choices Count Grant funding

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City has some good news to celebrate: the city has been selected as a recipient of 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices County grant of over $17,000 from the Healthiest State Inititative and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The funding will go towards improving policies and environments that support healthy choices, such as establishing a staff wellness program that promotes healthy eating and active living.

Matt O'Brien with NIACOG is helping develop a steering committee with Healthy Mason City and other local organizations, and says Mason City receiving this grant was a perfect choice.

"This is a good opportunity for Mason City being a part of the state's target area, and something for them to work on. They already had Angie Determan from Healthy Mason City to lead the implementation, so it was a no brainer for Mason City to get this funding to tackle childhood obesity."

In addition, he's seen the work that's been done so far with various initiatives already in place.

"In Mason City, especially if you go to East Park, you go to all of the gyms, there's a lot of gyms here that people are working in. I haven't been to the schools myself, or the childcare center, but I see a lot of adults out and about on bicycles. Mason City is a relatively flat area, so you do have that ability to ride your bicycle around. And running is more easier than other towns that are hillier."

Communities that received funding earlier this year include Dubuque, Malvern, Mt. Pleasant, and West Union.