Mason City police want public's help after vehicle flees, is found abandoned

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City police say a vehicle eluded officers during a pursuit and was eventually found abandoned Tuesday morning.Police say at 6:18 Tuesday morning, a pursuit ensued after discovering a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, did not match the license plate information.The suspect slowed to pull over then accelerated away in an attempt to flee. The pursuit went northbound on Federal Ave. from 16th St. SE before going mostly east on Highway 122 and north on California Ave.Police say officers continued the pursuit west on B-20 and terminated it after losing sight of the vehicle.Officers found the vehicle on N. Carolina Ave. a short time later abandoned.The investigation is ongoing to ID the driver.Anyone with information is urged to call Mason City Police at 641-421-3636.