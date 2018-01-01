Threat toward Mason City assembly said 'they found two of the planned shooters guns'

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A social media post on Instagram that contained a threat directed toward a Mason City High School pep rally said “don’t go to the assembly they found two of the planned shooters guns.”The Instagram post caused Mason City police to be on scene at the high school Monday afternoon for a pep assembly.The pep assembly was a sendoff for the girls’ basketball team that played in Des Moines on Monday night.“Today we are releasing the Instagram message that was widely circulated among students and parents yesterday,” Mason City police said. “The image has been edited slightly, in order to remove the identity of the account holder and to remove profanity. We also hope that this helps to provide some context for students, parents, and the community about these kinds of incidents.”No arrests have been announced.“There is no guidebook for school or law enforcement officials in making decisions about what to do when these situations arise,” the press release from police said. “We must balance the interests of school safety, public safety, and an appropriate law enforcement response against panic and fear that is generated by these kinds of messages. When we allow panic and fear to guide our decision-making, then the message writer accomplishes their goal.”Mason City schools issued the following statement Monday."MCCSD is grateful for the continuing collaboration with the MCPD in keeping our schools safe. The additional police presence at today's pep rally insured a safe and successful event for our students," the school said.