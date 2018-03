Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Plymouth woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted a nurse.Melissa Hauge, 41, has been charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations after an alleged incident at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, East Campus.Police say Hauge tried to kick and bite a nurse while in the emergency room around 1:19 a.m. Tuesday.She was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.