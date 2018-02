Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police say a juvenile is facing charges for a threat of terrorism in connection to a school threat Friday at Mason City High School.Police say the MCPD School Resource Officer was alerted at 4 p.m. Friday about someone saying they were going to bring a weapon to school to harm others.The student who made the threat was referred to Juvenile Court Services on charges related to the incident.Iowa law prohibits information to be released that would identify the student involved.