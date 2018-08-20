Clear
Mason City murder trial scheduled to begin today

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 7:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 7:07 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The first-degree murder trial of Braedon Bowers is scheduled to begin today in Cerro Gordo County.
Bowers is accused of murdering Wraymond Todd from a stabbing that took place May 30, 2017.

Bowers was arrested May 31 in connection to the knife assault and was initially charged with attempted murder. He was later charged with murder.
Bowers was taken into custody after police officers in Britt spotted a vehicle they believed Bowers was in and stopped it.
Todd was found with a knife wound to the chest in 300 block of West State Street and was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for emergency surgery. He died five days later.

Cerro Gordo County District Court records say 21-year-old Bowers has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

