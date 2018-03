MASON CITY, Iowa – The trial of Braedon Bowers has been pushed back.

The 21-year-old is charged with 1st degree murder for the stabbing death of Wraymond Todd. Authorities say Todd was stabbed in the 300 block of West State Street in Mason City on May 30. He died several days later.

Bowers had been scheduled to stand trial on May 21 but that has now been delayed until August 20. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $500,000 cash only bond.