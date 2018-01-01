Mason City murder trial delayed again

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trial has been postponed again for the man accused of killing his grandparents.

25-year-old Codie Michael Matz is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder for the deaths of Kenneth and Kathleen Hackbart. Their bodies were found on November 7, 2017 in the Mason City home they shared with Matz.

Trials had previously been scheduled to begin on January 23 and then February 20 but is being delayed as Matz undergoes a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit to stand trial.

His trial is now set to start March 27 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.