Mason City mom looks to discuss changes to Mason City Mohwaks nickname

MASON CITY, Iowa- A Mason City mother is pushing for changes to the Mason City Schools nickname, the Mohawks.

Le Anne Clausen de Montes presented a letter to the Mason City School Board asking them to follow three main steps: get permission from the Mohawk Nation Native American Community in New York, reimburse the group for using the Mohawk name and form a partnership.

Clausen de Montes has four children of which she says all have Native American orientation and these changes are something that are worth discussing.

Scroll for more content...

“Native Americans have the right to approve who uses their name,” Clausen de Montes said. Especially, they deserve to be compensated for anytime someone is using that name.”

Many like, Don O’Conner of Mason City, are unhappy with the idea of these changes. O’Conner says his kids graduated from the Mason City School District and they are proud Mohawks.

“I don't see any point in it; it's not offensive to anyone,” O’Conner said. “We have been the Mohawks in Mason City for how long? I just don't understand it I guess.”