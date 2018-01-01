wx_icon Mason City 16°

Mason City man wanted for months turns himself in

Man was wanted for selling meth.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 1:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 1:03 PM
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man who has been wanted for months has turned himself in.
Lucas Rutta, 34, has been wanted for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver since December of 2016. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Rutta turned himself in Wednesday.
Rutta was involved in a warrant sweep in June where more than a dozen people were arrested on drug charges.
Rutta was in possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine, pills without a prescription and marijuana stemming from a search warrant on Dec. 28 of 2016 at 113 S. Jefferson Ave., according to court documents.
Rutta is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bail.

