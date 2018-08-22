Clear

Mason City man to stand trial for assault

Accused of punching someone until their eye swelled shut.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered in an attack that authorities say resulted in temporary blindness.

Justin James Zobel, 29 of Mason City, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury as a habitual felony offender. Mason City police say they arrested Zobel after an attack on July 22 where he repeatedly punched another male in the face, causing the victim’s right eye to swell shut.

Court documents state the assault happened in the area of 27th Street and South Madison Avenue.

Zobel’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 2.

