Mason City man sentenced for multiple burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – One man has pleaded guilty in two separate criminal cases.

Scroll for more content...

22-year-old Joshuah John Hockenson of Mason City was arrested in October 2017 and accused of stealing tools and bicycles from several garages along 10th Street NE in Mason City. Police say they then caught him riding a stolen bicycle and wearing a stolen pink back pack in January.

Hockenson has entered guilty pleas to three counts of 3rd degree burglary. He’s been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay restitution of $482.75 to one of his victims. Hockenson must also spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility.