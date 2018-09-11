Clear

Mason City man sentenced for breaking a woman's face

Gets probation and a fine.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is getting no prison time for breaking a woman’s face.

Scott Allen North, 50 of Mason City, was arrested after law enforcement said he backhanded a woman in the face on May 24, breaking an orbital bone and leaving her needing eight stitches.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing serious injury and is being sentenced to spend 180 days in a residential correctional facility, followed by five years of supervised probation. North is also being ordered to pay a $750 fine and $1,000 in restitution.

