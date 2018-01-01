wx_icon Mason City 32°

wx_icon Albert Lea 37°

wx_icon Austin 30°

wx_icon Charles City 36°

wx_icon Rochester 31°

Clear

Mason City man pulled over for no headlights facing felony drug charge

Man has been convicted four times for possession of a controlled substance.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 10:42 AM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2018 10:44 AM
Scroll for more content...
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man pulled over for driving without his headlights on is facing a felony drug charge for possession of a controlled substance.
Mason City police say 36-year-old Michael Olson, of Mason City, was pulled over in the 1200 block of N. Federal Ave. Tuesday night and an officer found a glass pipe and a black bag Olson was reaching for.
Police say Olson admitted the pipe was his and the bag contained a blue container of needles and a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Olson, who is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond, has been convicted four times for possession of a controlled substance.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events