Mason City man pulled over for no headlights facing felony drug charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man pulled over for driving without his headlights on is facing a felony drug charge for possession of a controlled substance.Mason City police say 36-year-old Michael Olson, of Mason City, was pulled over in the 1200 block of N. Federal Ave. Tuesday night and an officer found a glass pipe and a black bag Olson was reaching for.Police say Olson admitted the pipe was his and the bag contained a blue container of needles and a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.Olson, who is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond, has been convicted four times for possession of a controlled substance.