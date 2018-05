Mason City man pleads not guilty to drug charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered in a North Iowa meth bust.

Authorities says Brian Lee Kiefer, 52 of Mason City, was arrested in possession of methamphetamine on April 30. Mason City police say Kiefer admitted he was delivering the drug to someone else.

He has now pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and his trial is scheduled to begin on July 17.