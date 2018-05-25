Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary and domestic assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after law enforcement asked the public to help find him is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

Troy Jayson O’Rourke, 45 of Mason City, is charged with 1st degree burglary and domestic abuse assault-3rd or subsequent offense as a habitual felony offender. Mason City police say O’Rourke kicked down a door on April 24 and attacked a woman he had been living with for six months. Police say O’Rourke punched her in the face and stole her wallet and ring.

O’Rourke has two previous felony convictions in Cerro Gordo County.

He was arrested shortly after the Mason City Police Department requested public assistance in locating him on April 26.

No trial date has been set.