Mason City man pleads guilty to hitting someone with his car

Reaches plea deal and avoids a trial.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 5:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s prison for a man who deliberately hit someone with his car.

Jacob Matthew Mills, 24, pleaded guilty to assault while using a dangerous weapon. Mason City police say Mills was driving down an alley in the 1300 block of North Federal Avenue on December 23, 2017, and ran into the victim, then hit the person again with the driver’s side door.

Police say the victim suffered several injuries, including loose teeth and a cut near his eye.

Mills was scheduled to stand trial on April 10 for willful injury resulting in bodily injury but reached a plea deal instead. He’s been sentenced to up to two years in prison, with credit for time served.

