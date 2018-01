Scroll for more content...

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A Mason City man was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash early Friday morning in Mower County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Erik Pehrson suffered non-life threatening injuries after the pickup he was driving southbound on Highway 56 entered the east ditch, vaulted off the driveway, hit a tree, rolled and struck a parked vehicle.Pehrson was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. The crash was reported at 2:17 a.m. and authorities say no alcohol was involved.