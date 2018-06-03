Clear

Mason City man hits two holes-in-one in six day span

Kerry Stripling shot two aces at Highland Golf Course in Mason City.

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore
Scroll for more content...
Kerry Stripling hit a hole in one at Highland Park Golf Course on Friday May 25th. It was on hole # 17. He used a 7 iron on the 161 yard par 3. Witnesses were Nick Digregorio, Bob Balek, and Bud Burgess. This was Kerry’s 2nd hole in one in a weeks’ time!

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Temperatures will warm up for the beginning of the week as we track additional storm chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events