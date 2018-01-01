Mason City man hit by train in Ames while visiting son

AMES, Iowa – A Mason City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a train on Saturday.

His family tells KIMT-TV 3 that 54-year-old Joe Zavala was visiting his son in Ames when he was struck by the train around 8 p.m. at the S. Duff Ave. railroad crossing. Officers say they arrived to find Zavala lying on the south side of the railroad tracks. He was transported to Ames Municipal Hospital and then transferred by helicopter to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

His family says Zavala suffered extensive injuries, including a shattered pelvis, a collapsed lung with bleeding around it, several spine fractures, a brain bleed, an open break on his right leg, and all of his left ribs were broken. His family says Zavala is in critical condition.

The Ames Police Department says they are treating this as an accident.