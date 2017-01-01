wx_icon Mason City 19°

Mason City man held on $100,000 for felony drug charge

Joseph Luna

Man allegedly delivered 13.9 grams of meth to an individual under the control of agents from the North Iowa Narcotics Task Force.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 2:21 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 8:22 AM
Mason City, Iowa – A Mason City man is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $100,000 bail while facing a felony drug charge.
According to court documents, Joseph Luna, 28, delivered 13.9 grams of methamphetamine to a cooperating individual under the control of agents from the North Iowa Narcotics Task Force.
The alleged incident happened April 21 of 2017 in the 1000 block of 4th St. SW. An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 29.
Luna was charged earlier this month in Winnebago County for gathering where drugs were used and drug possession. He is facing two felony drug charges in that case.
He was also charged in October on drug charges and for possessing a stolen bike.

