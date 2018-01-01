Mason City man facing pair of burglary charges

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man has been arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries.Justin Dutcher, 40, was arrested around 4:30 Thursday morning in connection with a burglary at Holcim. He was taken into custody while leaving the business located at 1840 N. Federal Ave.Police say Dutcher was in possession of electrical wire and components identified as belonging to the business.He is facing two counts of third-degree burglary, both felonies, along with trespassing and possession of burglary tools. One burglary charge stems from Thursday’s incident while another is from a burglary that occurred Jan. 8.Dutcher is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.