Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge after police say he strangled a woman.

Ryan Driscoll, 34, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond.

Police say Driscoll strangled a woman in their kitchen in the 700 block of S. Jackson Ave. and impeded the woman’s breathing. The incident happened Tuesday at 1 a.m.

Police say the victim attempted to get off the ground to get a cellphone before Driscoll punched her in the throat.

Mason City police say the woman did have a bruise on her throat, and Driscoll had injuries to his right hand and left eye that are consistent with the victim defending herself.