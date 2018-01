Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge after police say he punched, kicked and strangled a woman.Tyler Pingel, 24, is facing one count of felony domestic abuse and a misdemeanor charge for false imprisonment.Police say it happened Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Federal Ave. in Mason City.Police say the victim tried to leave and was held against their will by Pingel.