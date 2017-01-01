Mason City man facing felony charge for using 'For Motion Pictures Use Only' money

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a felony charge for allegedly using “For Motion Pictures Use Only” money at a pair of businesses.Charles Reich, 40, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond for a felony forgery charge and for possession of a controlled substance.According to court documents, on Dec. 13 he used fake cash at McDonald’s on S. Federal Ave. and at Yes Way West on 4th St. SW. After the second forgery was reported, Reich was pulled over for an unrelated traffic stop. A search warrant was executed and officers found another fake $50 in between the driver’s seat and the center console.During the traffic stop, Reich was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.