Mason City man facing felony charge after being found with stolen bike with stolen pink backpack

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a felony burglary charge after police say he was caught on a stolen bike wearing a stolen pink back pack.Joshuah Hockenson, 22, is facing a felony charge for third-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a dangerous weapon and two charges for burglary.Police say a deputy observed Hockenson riding a fat tire bike that was found stolen from the 1300 block of S. Carolina Ave. Hockenson was also found to have steel knuckles in his back pocket and the pink backpack was found to be stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of S. Carolina. He was arrested Saturday morning.