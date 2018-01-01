wx_icon Mason City 24°

wx_icon Albert Lea 25°

wx_icon Austin 23°

wx_icon Charles City 25°

wx_icon Rochester 22°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Mason City man facing 4 felony drug charges

Abben is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 11:29 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 11:29 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man found with 147 grams of marijuana is facing four felony drug charges.
Travis Abben, 29, was arrested and is facing charges for the following felonies: Two counts of controlled substance violation and two counts of failure to affix tax stamp.
According to court documents, a search warrant was executed at 16103 245th St. on Jan. 10.
Authorities say Abben was found with 147 grams of marijuana, 10 pills identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine with the imprint (E 404).
Abben is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events