Mason City man facing 4 felony drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man found with 147 grams of marijuana is facing four felony drug charges.

Travis Abben, 29, was arrested and is facing charges for the following felonies: Two counts of controlled substance violation and two counts of failure to affix tax stamp.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed at 16103 245th St. on Jan. 10.

Authorities say Abben was found with 147 grams of marijuana, 10 pills identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine with the imprint (E 404).

Abben is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond