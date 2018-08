Mason City man facing 3rd felony domestic charge in last 15 months

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing his third felony domestic abuse charge in the past 15 months.

Jason Hoff, 45, is accused of strangling a woman resulting in bodily injury.

The incident occurred Tuesday at 1 a.m. in the 20 block of S. Jefferson Ave., according to court documents.

Police said the suspect and the victim got into a physical altercation before Hoff allegedly strangled the victim, impeding her breathing and hit the victim in the face with his hand.

The victim suffered bruising to the neck and face.

Hoff faced felony domestic abuse charges in May of 2018 and in June of 2017.