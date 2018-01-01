wx_icon Mason City

Police: Mason City man facing 3 felony burglary charges for breaking into storage units

Authorities say in once instance, he stole more than $10,000 in construction tools and personal possessions from a storage locker.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 9:41 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 9:47 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing three felony burglary charges for allegedly breaking into storage units and additional drug charges.
Brandon Hufstedler, 32, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on three third-degree felony charges and an additional felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for drug possession.
According to court documents, Hufstedler used a bolt cutter to break into three storage units at 1620 Highway 18 West in Clear Lake on Nov. 3 or 4 of 2017.
Authorities say in once instance, he stole more than $10,000 in construction tools and personal possessions from a storage locker.
While performing a search warrant at 1230 Plymouth Rd. in Mason City, Hufstedler was also found to have methamphetamine and marijuana in his residence. He is being held on $15,000 bond.

