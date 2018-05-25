MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has found a Cerro Gordo County man guilty of lascivious acts with a child.
Scroll for more content...
Patrick Lavern Holt, 58 of Mason City, was convicted after a three day trial. Authorities say he molested a girl under the age of 12 in Mason City. The girl reported the abuse to authorities in June 2017 and that two or three years before, Holt had touched her sexually and showed her pornography.
Holt was arrested on January 19. His sentencing date is scheduled for July 24.
Related Content
- Mason City man convicted of sexually abusing a child
- Mason City man is convicted of child endangerment
- Britt man convicted of sexually abusing two girls
- Mason City man arrested for sexual abuse charge stemming from February of 2016
- Mason City man, 59, facing assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a child
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge