Mason City man convicted of sexually abusing a child

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has found a Cerro Gordo County man guilty of lascivious acts with a child.

Patrick Lavern Holt, 58 of Mason City, was convicted after a three day trial. Authorities say he molested a girl under the age of 12 in Mason City. The girl reported the abuse to authorities in June 2017 and that two or three years before, Holt had touched her sexually and showed her pornography.

Holt was arrested on January 19. His sentencing date is scheduled for July 24.