Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City man convicted of sexually abusing a child

Patrick Holt Patrick Holt

Authorities say the victim was under 12 years old.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 4:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has found a Cerro Gordo County man guilty of lascivious acts with a child.

Scroll for more content...

Patrick Lavern Holt, 58 of Mason City, was convicted after a three day trial. Authorities say he molested a girl under the age of 12 in Mason City. The girl reported the abuse to authorities in June 2017 and that two or three years before, Holt had touched her sexually and showed her pornography.

Holt was arrested on January 19. His sentencing date is scheduled for July 24.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events