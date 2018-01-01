Mason City man charged with stealing snowmobiles

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man facing a burglary charge in Worth County is now accused in Cerro Gordo County.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 20, of Mason City has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bail. Authorities say he’s the second man charged with stealing two snowmobiles in Mason City on Feb. 24. Police say Teeter, 26-year-old Levi Shackleton of Rudd, and a third unidentified suspect cut the lock off an enclosed trailer in a parking lot and stole the two snowmobiles worth more than $10,000 each.

Teeter is charged with one count of first-degree theft while Shackleton had already entered not guilty pleas to first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and third-degree burglary. Shackleton’s trial is set for April 17.

In addition, Teeter is accused of breaking into another trailer in the 3600 block of South Federal Avenue on Feb. 14 and stealing more than $3,500 worth of property. Authorities say they found a stolen minibike and a large amount of stolen tools at Teeter’s home. He’s charged with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary in that case.

Teeter is also accused, along with Channing Greer of Manly and Jeremy Mulford of Mason City, of stealing a safe from a home in Worth County on March 4. The three were charged with third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.