Mason City man charged for selling meth to informant

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant is facing a felony drug charge.

Brett Funk, 28, of Mason City, is facing a charge for a controlled substance violation.

Funk allegedly delivered 1.42 grams of methamphetamine to a cooperating individual under the control of agents with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of 6th St. NW.

A warrant for his arrest was issued March 1 and he was arrested Thursday.

He is being held on $5,000 bond.