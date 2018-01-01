Clear
Mason City man charged for selling meth to informant

Brett Funk

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 9:54 AM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 10:09 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant is facing a felony drug charge.
Brett Funk, 28, of Mason City, is facing a charge for a controlled substance violation.
Funk allegedly delivered 1.42 grams of methamphetamine to a cooperating individual under the control of agents with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of 6th St. NW.
A warrant for his arrest was issued March 1 and he was arrested Thursday.
He is being held on $5,000 bond.

