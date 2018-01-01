Mason City man arrested for violating sex offender registry

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man found guilty of sexual abuse in Plymouth County has been arrested on a warrant after police say he gave false information about his living status.Luke Braniff, 18, is on the official sex offender registry and said that he lived at a Mason City residence in the 1300 block of 1st ST. NW with his grandmother.It was later found out that Braniff’s grandmother did not live at the residence but he was instead living his girlfriend and her minor child. He was arrested Sunday.Braniff was found guilty in Plymouth County on five counts of sexual abuse with a child under the age of 12.Braniff is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge for a sex offender providing false information and a violation out of Plymouth County for lascivious acts with a child-solicitation. He is being held on $25,000 cash bond.