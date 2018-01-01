Mason City man arrested for allegedly hitting victim with car intentionally

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made stemming from a December incident where a man allegedly intentionally hit another male with a car and caused serious injury.Jacob Mills, 24, of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a felony willful injury charge. He is being held on $10,000 bond.According to court documents, Mills observed the victim walking down the alley around the 1300 block of N. Federal Ave. in Mason City at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 23 of 2017.Authorities say that after Mills hit the victim with his car, he hit the victim with the driver’s side door.The victim suffered a cut near his eye, which was bleeding, loose teeth and other injuries.