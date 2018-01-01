Mason City man arrested for allegedly hitting victim with car intentionally

Scroll for more content...
Jacob Mills, 24, of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a felony willful injury charge. He is being held on $10,000 bond.
According to court documents, Mills observed the victim walking down the alley around the 1300 block of N. Federal Ave. in Mason City at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 23 of 2017.
Authorities say that after Mills hit the victim with his car, he hit the victim with the driver’s side door.
The victim suffered a cut near his eye, which was bleeding, loose teeth and other injuries.