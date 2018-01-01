wx_icon Mason City 11°

Mason City man arrested for allegedly hitting victim with car intentionally

Authorities say that after Mills hit the victim with his car, he hit the victim with the driver’s side door.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 1:28 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 1:28 PM
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made stemming from a December incident where a man allegedly intentionally hit another male with a car and caused serious injury.
Jacob Mills, 24, of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a felony willful injury charge. He is being held on $10,000 bond.
According to court documents, Mills observed the victim walking down the alley around the 1300 block of N. Federal Ave. in Mason City at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 23 of 2017.
The victim suffered a cut near his eye, which was bleeding, loose teeth and other injuries.

