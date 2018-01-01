Police: Man arrested for allegedly hitting pet pig with golf club, injuring woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man allegedly hit a pet pig with a golf club and kicked a woman in the face while police were escorting him outside.

William Eldridge, 27, is facing charges of domestic abuse assault, animal abuse, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing emergency communications after an incident Saturday at 14 14th St. NE.

Police say Eldridge punched a woman in the face before kicking her and hit the pet pig with a golf club and caused lacerations.

When the woman tried to call 911, police say Eldridge grabbed the phone and threw it on the ground and rendered the phone useless.

This is Eldridge’s third or subsequent domestic abuse assault offense.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on 5,000 bond.