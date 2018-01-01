Mason City man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman

wx_icon Mason City -3°

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 9:00 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after police say he pointed a gun at a victim and threatened her Monday night.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Brandon Hadacek is facing felony charges for possession of a firearm by a felon and going armed with intent. He is also facing charges for false imprisonment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police were called at 5:58 p.m. Monday to 1600 10th St. SE, Apartment 7d for a male threatening a female with a handgun.
Hadacek was found to be in possession of a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol and allegedly pointed it at the victim.
According to court documents, Hadacek “used (the) gun to intimidate the victim and substantially restricted his/her movement by force, threat or deception.”
He is being held without bond.

