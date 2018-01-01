Mason City man accused of threatening woman is pleading not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of threatening a woman with a gun is pleading not guilty.

27-year-old Brandon Lee Hadacek of Mason City is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, false imprisonment, and possession of marijuana – first offense.

Hadacek was arrested on January 15 after Mason City police were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of 10th Street SE on a report of a male threatening a female with a handgun. Hadacek reportedly pointed a .22 cailber semi-automatic pistol at the head of his victim.

His trial is set to begin April 17. Hadacek remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.